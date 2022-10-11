An upset mom from Woodstock says she got a moerse skrik when she saw a video of her one-year-old child falling on her head out of a cot while at crèche. Little Alohra attends Mini Einsteins Educare in Woodstock and mom Leshe Beukes wants the facility to pay for her daughter’s medical bills, accusing them of negligence.

The child fell on her head and sustained injuries to her forehead due to the height and impact of the fall. Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department confirmed the crèche was not registered. PROBE: The unregistered daycare in Woodstock Leshe says the accident occurred on 29 September at around 2.30pm when Alohra was allegedly left unattended.

“I received a voice note from the assistant principal saying that my daughter fell out of the cot, and if we want to fetch her but she is fine,” the mom says. She says her husband went to fetch Alohra and they took her to a paediatrician. “In the video footage she fell full force on her head. I am not sure how she survived and is not paralysed.

“The paediatrician said they could not do an MRI because it’s a lot of radiation. Teacher picking the kid up after the fall “They said she had blood clotting on her forehead and it will take three weeks to clear, and because of the fall, she also had ear infection as well. “There was no one around during her fall.

“We were then informed that my daughter is hyperactive, she fights and scratches and bites but this was never previously mentioned to my husband or myself. “They say she doesn’t listen but how do you tell a child to listen?” In video footage of the incident, a teacher can be seen sitting on the floor about two metres away from the cot, busy changing another toddler’s nappy.

Alohra is inside the cot and can be seen pulling herself up and then tips over the side, falling on her head with an audible snap. The mom said that the crèche is liable for the medical bills. Principal Lona Gouws yesterday insisted that it was an accident and that the child was in the cot because it was nap time but she didn’t want to sleep.

“Alohra is a very active child, the teachers were struggling a lot with her,” Gouws says. “She is not one to sit still but when Alohra is out of the cot she wants to hit other children. “The mom said we should pay for the medical bills which we do not mind but we first want to see the scans.

“After Alohra fell she was fine, she was eating her lunch and did not cry. “She likes to jump in her cot so the teacher is aware of her and usually a teacher would sit in front of her so that if she falls then she falls on the teacher.” ‘SHE IS HYPERACTIVE’: Mini Einsteins principal Lona Gouws. Picture: Marsha Dean According to Gouws, one teacher was on lunch, another was making bottles and the third one was changing a baby’s nappy close to Alorah.