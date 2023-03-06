Angry mense from Piketberg are demanding answers from the Department of Correctional Services after prison officials failed to bring murder accused Richard ‘Makka’ Smit to court for a second time. The hartseer family of the victim, Natasha Lee-Grey Booise, were left disappointed at the Western Cape High Court on Friday as the former SAPS sergeant was a no-show due to bungled paperwork.

SHOT DEAD: Natasha Lee-Grey Booise. Makka, 36, is facing various charges relating to the murder of his girlfriend Natasha, who was gunned down in full view of her family on January 2, 2022, after she had allegedly been stalked by him. Her family revealed that he was kwaad that she had opted to spend the day with relatives from Paarl instead of him. He allegedly shot her with his service pistol while off duty and CCTV footage of the shooting was shared on social media.

According to the indictment, Smit faces six charges of murder, assault, attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, driving while drunk and using his gun while being gesuip. While it has already been revealed that he intends on pleading guilty, proceedings at the Western Cape High Court were again hamstrung as officials had failed to bring him from Goodwood Prison despite special arrangements being made by the investigating officer. The matter was postponed to March 10 in his absence.