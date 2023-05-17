EFF leader Julius Malema is predicting a total collapse of the grid in the next two weeks and has urged the government to swallow their pride and bring back former Eskom officials and engineers to save the nation. “We are almost at a grid collapse. It is a reality South Africans must know. We are heading to darkness and ANC politicians are doing business as usual,” Malema said in a clip that has gone viral.

He made the remarks after the EFF’s central command team meeting. Malema said his party would not push for powers to be given to Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. “Why must we ask for more powers for him? These [energy crisis] solutions require no new ministry. “We don’t want a minister of electricity. Take electricity from [the Department of] Public Enterprises and put it in energy. That is where it is supposed to be,” he explained.

He said there were South Africans capable of bringing stability to Eskom, but they were being unfairly and irrationally persecuted in the name of so-called state capture. Malema named former CEOs of the sukkeling power utility, Brian Molefe, Matshela Koko and Jacob Maroga. “Brian must come back. Matshela Koko must come back so it is all those individuals... Indians, coloured, white engineers. We are in a crisis. They must not ask for money. They must come to rescue South Africa.”