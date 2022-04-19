A former cop has been released on bail of R500 after he was filmed allegedly dragging his partner down the street.

The woman has since gone to a place of safety following a savage beating by the suspect.

A 46-second video recorded by shocked residents in Kuils River shows the woman being dragged down the street.

Weekend Argus received the footage after Giviano Britz was released on R500 bail at the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court last week.

Former police officer Giviano Britz is out on R500 bail after he allegedly dragged his girlfriend down the road. SUPPLIED

During an interview with the newspaper, Britz apparently confessed to the attack and said he was sorry for what he did and that he needed professional help to deal with his short temper, excessive drinking and past traumatic events.

“Someone close to me committed suicide recently, and I lost my cousin, and now this.

“I need counselling. I know the video has gone viral. I am in a state of depression. I have no family here in Cape Town. She (victim) is my family.”

In the video, Britz is seen pulling the woman by her hair and denim jacket while residents beg him to stop.

At one point, Britz falls and flings his body on top of the screaming woman.

Britz was once stationed at Mfuleni SAPS and was engaged to the 26-year-old woman. The couple have a two-year-old son together.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the incident took place on Sunday, April 10, in Sunbird Drive.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested on an assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm case.”

The case was postponed to 18 May.

[email protected]