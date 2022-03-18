Three members of the EFF have been arrested for defacing the statue of Louis Botha at Parliament.

A man in the party’s regalia was filmed sitting under the statue of the apartheid Prime Minister on horseback.

Cops say the suspects were in possession of a ladder, grinder and generator.

In the video, a man armed with a hammer starts pounding at the legs of the horse while his fellow comrade hands him an EFF T-shirt.

Botha’s figure ended up with a broken heel, while the perd was painted red and green.

Police say three people – two men aged 28 and 39 and a 32-year-old woman – were nabbed.

The vandals struck in front of the cops who are stationed in Parliament since the building was set alight in January.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe: “At about 2.42pm on Wednesday, members of SAPS spotted the trio who were in possession of a ladder, grinder and generator near the statue.

“Members of the SAPS moved in swiftly and managed to confiscate the items.

“During a scuffle between members of the SAPS and the trio, one of the male suspects managed to spray paint the statue and vandalise the statue with a hammer.

“All three have been arrested and charged for malicious damage to property, resisting arrest as well as the assault of police officers.”

The Daily Voice tried on several occasions to get comment from EFF, who said yesterday morning that a statement would be issued.

However no statement was issued by last night.

General Louis Botha was the first Prime Minister of the Union of South Africa, 1910 to 1919.

[email protected]