A new crime trend has emerged which sees e-hailing delivery drivers being followed to the homes of customers. In a video that has since gone viral, a driver can be seen pulling up to the home of a customer.

The customer comes out and collects his package. However, a vehicle pulls up in the cul-de-sac and robs the delivery driver of his motorbike keys and his cellphone. The customer manages to get inside his property and closes the gate before he is attacked. Speaking to IOL, head of operations for Uber Eats Sub-Saharan Africa, Charles Mhango, said the company was aware of isolated incidents reported to its safety team.

He said it had various safety features in place for drivers, including insurance, a safety checklist and emergency button, which dispatches private security to the delivery person in the event of an attack. Uber urged customers not to wait outside for orders but select the “leave at door” option, or contact the delivery person to coordinate an exact drop-off point. Uber urged customers not to wait outside for orders Tafadzwa Samushonga, country manager at Bolt Food SA, said any incidents should be reported to the nearest police station for an investigation to be launched.

Bolt drivers are also covered by Bolt Trip Protection, an insurance product that provides for emergency medical expenses, permanent disability, and accidental death. Security company Fidelity ADT has issued a warning to homeowners to remain alert when leaving their homes they come to collect deliveries. The company’s head of marketing and communications, Charnel Hattingh, has advised residents to carry a portable panic button and watch out for suspicious vehicles.