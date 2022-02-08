The body of a boy who went missing while swimming at Beespens Beach in Mitchells Plain on Sunday was found exactly 24 hours later.

Imeraan Davids, 15 from Woodlands drowned while out swimming with his family.

Uncle Shafiek Jacobs, 40, says he came to the beach to catch fish and loaded all the kids into the van as they wanted to swim.

“His aunty Gadija was shouting at him to come out but he seemed to be having trouble getting out, he drifted deeper into the water,” he says.

“None of us could swim so none of us could save him.

“After 20 minutes, Mnandi Beach lifeguards came and tried to get to him but after a few tries they gave up as he was gone.”

Gadija Williams, 33, says there were no lifeguards on duty and the family watched in horror as Imeraan drifted out to sea.

DEEP SHOCK: The family at Beespens Beach

“I begged him to fight, but the water pulled him towards a hole.

“The body was found by people walking on the beach, lying under seaweed. He was in a position of sujood (on his knees), the way we make salaah, so I say alhamdulillah we got his body.”

The body was found by Genevieve Coe, who explained: “My mom and my friend were walking along the beach and went to support the family. As we walked in the water, we saw this huge pile of seaweed.

“We moved closer and then we saw it was the body of the boy wrapped in the seaweed.

“We shouted for the family as the water was pulling the body back in and he was pulled out to the sand. The family was really traumatised.”

Imeraan was in Grade 8 at the Mitchells Plain School of Skills. He was being raised by his grandparents.

