A Mitchells Plain woman says her house has been crashed into for the sixth time, and the culprit is an alleged drunk fireman.

Mom of four Nicolette Cupido says she is gatvol of begging the City of Cape Town to protect her home, situated on the corner of 5th Avenue and Katdoring Road in Eastridge.

On Saturday just before midnight, a white BMW rammed through her concrete fence, missing her front door by less than a metre.

Nicolette and her four-month-old granddaughter were sitting on the couch in the lounge, when the wall came crashing down outside.

“Usually we hear screeching tyres and then a bang but we didn’t hear anything, just the walls falling,” she says.

“If that car drove any faster, it would have harmed me and my grandchild.

“Again, the driver was so drunk, and he is clearly familiar with our house being a well-known target and so he said something so silly.

“He said he did this on purpose so that something can be done to protect our house, like what he did will now finally get our pleas heard.

DAMAGE: White BMW rammed into the fence. Picture supplied

“He told the police on the scene and myself that he will sort the damages with his insurance, he also assured us that if he is arrested, he will be back out by Monday because ‘that’s how the system works’.”

The mother said she decided not to make a case yet because she wants to see if the unidentified man will return this week to repair the damage, as promised.

She says the last such accident was on 31 August 2021 when an alleged drunk cop drove into her wall.

“Nothing came of that, because he is a policeman,” she complained.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed that the driver of the BMW is a firefighter employed by the City of Cape Town.

“The emergency call was received at 12.09am of a motor vehicle that drove into a wall on Sunday morning, 10 April.

“Crews from Mitchells Plain responded with a fire engine and a rescue vehicle.

“Upon arrival it was confirmed that a motor vehicle, a white BMW, left the roadway and collided with a wall – no persons were injured or trapped.

“Yes, I can confirm that it was indeed a firefighter that was the driver involved. The SAPS arrived on scene at approximately 12.46am.”

Mayco member for Urban Mobility Councillor Rob Quintas says: “The Roads Department constructed a traffic round-about, however, some incidents occurred and further traffic calming measures in the form of speed cushions, were implemented.

He says City officials planned to implement temporary jersey barriers to redo road signs, road markings as well as additional raised pedestrian crossings.

“This project was concluded and the barriers were removed and no new concrete barriers will be placed,” he says.

“It must be noted that speeding and reckless driving is not an issue that the Roads Department can solve by continuously trying to implement measures and we cannot accommodate or pre-empt where incidents can or will occur.”

[email protected]