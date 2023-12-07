A video of a car crashing through the windows at Mediclinic Cape Gate has gone viral. A two-part video that was shared on social media on Tuesday afternoon spread like wildfire, with users speculating about the cause of the accident.

In one of the videos, a woman can be heard explaining that the car had come from the parking lot and went right through the window, as she pans towards a silver VW Polo. In the second clip, apparently taken inside a restaurant, people can be heard crying while onlookers assess the car. In a statement, Mediclinic Cape Gate confirmed the accident and said it happened around lunch time on Tuesday.

Mediclinic Cape Gate explains: “A member of the public crashed their motor vehicle into the restaurant based at the entrance of the hospital. “Eight individuals were unfortunately injured and received onsite emergency assistance and were further assessed within our Hospital Emergency Centre.” Of the injured persons, two include staff members from the restaurant, the driver of the Polo and passenger, as well as some bystanders.

A TikTok user said the driver had a heart attack causing him to lose control of the car. Mediclinic Cape Gate, however, said they were not in the position to speculate as to the cause of the crash or any details about the driver. GUILTY PARTY: VW Polo driver. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident.