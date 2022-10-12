Tragedy struck in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday, where the body of a construction worker was retrieved from a sewerage pipe he was reportedly repairing along with his colleagues. The incident in Sea Otter Road, Rocklands, drew large crowds as rescue workers and police divers were sent down the manhole to try and recover two workers who had fallen into the pipe.

According to a 35-year-old witness, who lives nearby, he skrikked when he heard the frantic calls for help. HECTIC: Rescue workers seen trying to save two workers who fell down a drain in Rocklands. Picture supplied “They have been working here on the pipes for some time now but are not from the area,” he says. “I was in the house watching a movie with my daughter when I heard a commotion outside.

“When I came out of the house I saw mense standing around the manhole and looking down, and when I asked what was going on they said two guys fell in. “I looked and all I could hear was the two guys screaming and screaming, and then their screams started to become less and less.” He says a brave colleague arrived and immediately jumped down the hole to try and save the workers but nearly died himself.

“The supervisor came running and took out his cellphone and everything and jumped in to get them, but he was too late,” the resident says. “He nearly drowned himself and we pulled him out with a rope. When he came up, he was covered in that water and fell flou. He was almost unconscious and they rushed him to the hospital.” HECTIC: Rescue workers seen trying to save two workers who fell down a drain in Rocklands. Picture supplied When the Daily Voice arrived shortly after noon, residents watched in horror as rescue workers recovered the first body.

The worker was declared dead on site. Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says emergency services responded to a report that a person had fallen down a manhole in Rocklands just before 10am. “Fire crews from Mitchells Plain and Goodwood were dispatched – including a technical rescue vehicle with the equipment needed for such an operation,” he explains.

“Metro EMS staff, including a paramedic, were also on scene. “A third person, gender not confirmed, was taken to hospital prior to the arrival of the brigade. “A firefighter and an EMS medic entered the manhole just after 11.30am,” Carelse adds. “One person was found at 12.15pm. Unfortunately they had passed away.