The family of slain Manenberg teen Elene Lino have warned that anyone offering a home to the notorious “Bin Killer” will be putting their community at risk.

This was revealed at the bail hearing for Gavin Manuel, 49, who stands accused of viciously stabbing his 19-year-old girlfriend to death and then dumping her body in a wheelie bin on 9 January.

Neighbours revealed he was obsessed with the teenage meisie and the two had been arguing the night before she was found murdered on 9 January.

GRIM: Elene dumped in bin

It was also revealed that just months before the murder, he allegedly raped and attacked Elene’s 18-year-old relative and threatened to hang her in the bathroom if she spoke out.

After he was caught pushing Elene’s body in the bin, he fled to family living in Mitchells Plain and was arrested after a six-day manhunt, hiding out in Town Centre.

SLAUGHTERED: Elene Lino, 19

He also apparently told cops that Satan told him to kill Elene.

Manuel returned to the Athlone Magistrates’ Court yesterday where Elene’s family gathered to hear the details of the state’s case and his reasons for wanting bail.

However, his Legal Aid lawyer told the court they could not proceed as Manuel is yet to provide an alternative address outside of Manenberg in case he is granted bail, and the case was postponed to 8 February.

Outside court, Elene’s angry family stood with placards saying “Niks borg vir die vark nie” and “Stop women and children abuse”.

Her aunt Dianne Liebenberg, 68, says: “Elene was very viciously murdered.

“When I sleep at night, then I think about why my sister’s child had to be killed so horrifically... a person like him should be hanged.

“We are very upset about the people who want to give him an alternative address because if he gets an address, then we won’t know where he is and he may not show up to court.

“If he gets an address and is given bail, he is a danger to the witnesses and the community he goes to.”

Meanwhile Uncle Deon Lambert, 48, warns young girls to stay away from older men.

“To the young girls in the Western Cape, they must not make their eyes big for the men’s money, cars and houses.

“The men lie to them and when they have slept with them, they do what they did now to my sister’s child.

“They murder them and throw them away in a wheelie bin.

“Sulke gemorste must be locked up.

“They target the girls with money problems and the girls become targets when they go after money.”

