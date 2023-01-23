Safety agencies showed up in their numbers to assist a female cop and her young children who were allegedly threatened by gangsters in Lotus River. According to a well-placed source, members quickly moved to 6th Avenue after receiving an emergency call about an officer and her family in distress just after 10pm on Saturday.

He says the skollies became kwaad after the cop’s protective dog bit one of them during load shedding. “We understand that gangsters allegedly walked past her house during load shedding playing very loud music. “The dog got hold of one of the gangsters and a few minutes later these guys returned to the house with bicycles and a bakkie filled with guys and threatened to hurt her.”

The source says when he showed up at the premises, between Zeekoe and Riverside roads, there were more than 40 different safety structure cars, ranging from SAPS, Law Enforcement to Community Safety and Traffic. “It was heartwarming to see this, especially because there are so many officers dying at the hands of criminals. I think everyone is just tired of burying their colleagues because of this reason.” Another female police officer says, as a woman, she appreciated the vinnige response.

“It makes my heart very happy to see this. I am just glad no one was injured. It will also teach those people to be careful who they mess with.” However, some Lotus River residents were not impressed. Community member Mogamat Allie wants to know why enforcement agencies are so quick to respond for one of their own, while communities must wait hours for help.

QUICK RESPONSE: Safety agency officers came out in full force innie Lotus River. Tons of backup for female officer “Yes, I know there are problems with the 10111 lines but then give us an alternative as well. We are not saying what they did was wrong, we are just saying give us the same treatment.” MEC for Community Safety and Policing Oversight, Reagen Allen, agrees with Allie, adding: “I note SAPS, Law Enforcement and the community’s response in the Lotus River area when a SAPS member reported that so-called gangsters were allegedly threatening her. AGREED: MEC Reagen Allen. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) “I condemn these threats and intimidation attempts with the contempt it deserves.