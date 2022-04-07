A Cape Town radio presenter has slammed Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith for making public a video of her being robbed.

Smile FM radio presenter Angel Campey took to social media to complain about Smith and City of Cape Town for sharing the video of a smash and grab incident in 2017.

Campey said the video was shared without her knowledge or consent and she has been left traumatised all over again.

She tweeted: “So JP Smith and CoCT shared security footage of my mugging from 2017 on social media, and it’s gone viral.

“No one warned me, or asked for my consent. Now I’m sitting reliving repressed trauma, fighting down anxiety and having flashbacks whilst trying to be on radio.”

The video, shared on the City’s social media accounts, showed four men surrounding Campey’s yellow Fiat 500 on Jakes Gerwel Drive, grabbing items from her vehicle as she tries to fight them off.

When releasing the video, Smith said the court case had been concluded and it was to warn motorists to be alert at crime hot spots.

Speaking to the Daily Voice on Wednesday, he said he was aware of Campey’s complaint on social media, but said she outed herself when she took to Twitter.

“The video does not show her face while the licence plate number was also blurred out, she was completely unidentifiable and was only identified by her own message on social media.

SHEDDING LIGHT: Smith

“The use of such videos is to shed light on smash and grabbers while it was shared to show residents the dangers of leaving their belongings exposed, it is a common practice around the world.”

When the Daily Voice attempted to speak to Campey, she declined and said she was too traumatised.

