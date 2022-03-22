Atlantis singer Nikita Scott is opening her own feeding scheme in her community and wants to extend it to other communities.

The wheelchair-bound artist was injured in a car accident when she was 17.

The Grade 10 pupil got a lift home with her friend and as their car stood at a red robot, they were hit by a swerving car.

Nikita was in a coma for two weeks and left paralysed from her hips down.

But the feisty meisie decided to overcome her disability, and is a singer, model, activist and so much more.

The 20-year-old won Miss MWI Phenomenal SA for which she was crowned on Saturday.

INVITATION: Nikita, 20

Nikita’s home was painted blue and white last week in preparation for the official opening of her soup kitchen next Monday.

“‘We are starting Monday. We are handing out bags with vegetables in the meantime,” she says.

“The scheme will be from my house. It will also be a place for people with disabilities to gather and get to know each other and have fun in a safe space.

“We have a leaking roof at the moment, we have the people to do the repairs but we don’t have the material right now, but we want to invite people with disabilities to come visit us.

“We don’t have much right now and work out of small pots but we are appealing for large pots to reach more people.

“Our main aim is also to do a breakfast drive because teachers have spoken about how hungry the learners are at schools.”

To assist the project, call Nikita on 062 178 0341.

[email protected]