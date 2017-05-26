A Strandfontein family has warned residents to beware of a group of skelms posing as delivery men after their daughter was robbed.

The family, who asked not to be identified, says the crafty skelms held their 24-year old daughter at gunpoint shortly after arriving at their Bayview home.

The daughter says she came home at about 2.30pm and parked in front of her home.

EYE BLIND: Reflector bibs. Picture supplied

“I saw the three guys and initially I was worried but then I saw they were wearing yellow reflector bibs and had papers that they were delivering, so I relaxed,” she explains

“It was three coloured guys and the one guy just walked up to me and showed me the gun in his pants and told me to hand over my stuff. They took my bag with my new cellphone in it and ran away.”

FOOTAGE: Caught on CCTV. Footage supplied

She was unharmed and went inside and informed her father and brother who ran after the skelms and spotted them getting into a white Nissan 1400 bakkie.

The 52-year-old father says: “We jumped in the car to chase after them and realised they must have gotten onto Baden Powell Drive as that is the quickest escape route out of Strandfontein.

“They went in the direction of Mitchells Plain and as we turned, a Law Enforcement vehicle came past and stopped them to tell them what had happened. There was a group of people who told us they will tell the cops what happened and we must just go.”

GETAWAY RIDE: Nissan 1400 used by the thugs. Picture supplied

The brave dad caught up with the skelms who got a skrik when they realised they were being followed.

“I told them to pull over and rammed their bakkie. They drove into oncoming traffic and we thought the cops were behind us but they weren’t.

“The one guy stood on the bakkie and pointed his gun at us but did not shoot. They stopped at the field just after the Eisleben Road bridge and abandoned their bakkie and escaped.”

On returning home, the family discovered that the robbery was caught on CCTV camera and they shared the images to warn residents.

FOOTAGE: Caught on CCTV

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, confirms the incident and says: “Strandfontein Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a robbery with firearm case after a 24-year-old female was robbed of personal belongings on Wednesday. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

