A Hanover Park ouma has been left traumatised after she was made to sleep with a dead body in her house.

Theresa Mahone, 64, says she was stuck with the corpse after a man she helped had died in her lounge on Saturday night and police refused to remove him.

“His name was Lionell Maarman, 51, and he is a friend of my son,” she explains.

“He only had one leg and did not have a place to stay. He was living here and on Saturday he became sick.

“He had bad asthma and asked me for two pynpille from his packet.

“Not long after that he went to sleep and I saw his head hanging off the mattress and when I went to look, he was dead.”

She called the police and when paramedics arrived they felt Lionell’s pulse and said he died from TB.

“He didn’t have TB but they just said there is nothing they can do and left him here and we were stuck with his body.

TRAUMA: The deceased body of Lionell Maarman. Picture: Monique Duval

“I did not have money for an undertaker and we don’t know his family.

“The next day I called Salt River Mortuary and they said because he wasn’t murdered, there is nothing they can do.

“Only that night an undertaker from one of the churches came to fetch the body for us and said they would come back but never did.

“We are still traumatised. We could not sleep or eat because there was a dead body in the house,” ouma Theresa says.

Forensic Pathology Services spokesperson, Deanna February, says they are only mandated to investigate unnatural deaths, and that Lionell died of natural causes.

“In the event of someone passing away at home, SAPS is the first point of call.”

She says where people don’t have money for a private undertaker, police will contact a government-contracted funeral director to arrange a pauper’s burial.

