Kalksteenfontein residents went bos on Tuesday night when they busted the man accused of bashing Hanover Park teen Jehaan Petersen to death while hiding in their community. In a twist, the family of the 17-year-old meisie say a friend revealed the whereabouts of the skollie named “Georgie” after reading her story in the Daily Voice.

Hanover Park mense made the horrific discovery of her body on Sunday afternoon while looking for the teen, who went missing days earlier. Cape Town 12-9-2022 Missing girl Jehaan Petersen was found dead in Hanover Park pic Leon knipe Her family revealed she had started using tik and was lured by vuilgatte of the Americans gang. Aunty Tasneem Losper says Georgie had become “obsessed” with the jong meisie, who had told her family that she feared he would kill her.

On Monday, pictures of Georgie went viral on WhatsApp chat groups as residents reported that he had allegedly fled to Manenberg to escape police. Losper says on Tuesday after Jehaan’s story appeared in the Daily Voice, she received a call from a family friend. GORY: Jehaan, 17, in a veld “It was like Allah led her to the paper and she picked it up and opened it and saw my face,” she says.

“She called me and asked me if this is Jehaan [who was dead] and I told her ‘yes’, and that is when she said she knows the family of Georgie. “When they confirmed he was hiding there, they phoned the police and that is how they caught him. I also heard he had a gun on him. “On Tuesday morning the detectives searched Manenberg, Hanover Park and The Vlei but didn't find him.”

In videos of the arrest, kwaad Kalksteenfontein mense are heard shouting that they are going to moer him as police enter the property to fetch Georgie. Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk, confirms the arrest. He says: “A 33-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Hanover Park and will appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged.”