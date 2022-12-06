A family from Retreat has lost their home that was also a crèche with all their belongings after a fire broke out on Sunday. Parents from Creative Little Hands Educare, as well as the community, are calling on the help of the public to assist with donations towards the family during this time.

When the Daily Voice reached out, the owner Shiyaam Kadley was unable to speak but her sister Inshaaf said the family lost alles. “We are not sure what caused the fire. We literally lost everything,” she explained. “I do not live here but my sister who owns the crèche left the house before the fire happened and my mom and other sister were on the other side of the house.”

“By the time they realised there was a fire, everything was basically already burned. “There is only the structure left, the roof has been burned right through, the walls are all burned, they need to see what bricks are still usable.” She said they need clothing and food to toiletries, bedding and furniture.