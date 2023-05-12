Violent protests at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology have shut down the institution indefinitely and led to their annual open day being postponed on Saturday. Videos have circulated on social media of students clashing with law enforcement at a residence in Belhar.

In one video, a person believed to be a CPUT student can be seen with a firearm. It is understood that students are protesting over issues related to the shuttle service, cafeterias and accommodation. CPUT previously said that the issue was also largely related to a new NSFAS funding condition that any student who was studying for less than 60 course credits was no longer eligible for accommodation, living and transport allowance.

Unrest begun on Monday, when students set alight a supply room near the Education Building at the Bellville campus, while a recreational space, the SS Hall CPUT, had been torched in Wellington. On Wednesday night, two private vehicles and buildings were torched at the Bellville South campus. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi claimed that almost 100 students were involved in the riot.

“At around 9.45pm they set buildings and vehicles alight on the premises. “Members of public order police took action when the actions of the students escalated to violence and forced the disgruntled students to disperse,” Swartbooi said. “We can confirm that no one has since been arrested.”

DAMAGE: The aftermath of the unrest at CPUT campuses. Picture: Leon Knipe CPUT SRC president Romano Mpfunzeni claimed they won’t stop until their demands are met: “We want them to meet our demands, whether they do or whatever they want to do, we don’t care.” Asked what these demands were, he did not respond. All operations at CPUT campuses have now been shut down, CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley confirmed. “Continued violent disruptions, torching of buildings and wanton attacks on institutional infrastructure, have forced CPUT university management to announce the closure of all campuses indefinitely,” she said.