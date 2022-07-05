A shocking video has surfaced of two cops being arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs into a court. The two Cape Town officers have since been released on bail.

The video shows officers from the Anti-Corruption Unit finding the drugs in the vehicle of Sergeant Nicholas Dyanti parked near the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court. According to a Daily Voice source, Dyanti was caught by chance as he was not the original target of the undercover sting carried out at the court building last Wednesday. FIND: Anti-Corruption Unit searches Dyanti’s car “Both of them were suspected of smokkeling drugs into the court. But the tip-off that went to the Anti-Corruption Unit was for Constable [Adrian] Stevens.

“What happened is a complaint went through and they held an undercover operation at the regional court on Wednesday to catch Stevens. He has been working there since about 2018.” The source says during the operation, wakker cops spotted Dyanti acting suspiciously and followed him. “The sergeant sommer came out of the court carrying a packet and put it in his van parked outside the court.

“The Anti-Corruption Unit’s people followed him and saw him put the packet in the van and told him to open the packet and that’s when they found all that dagga and he was also arrested.” In the video, Dyanti seems calm as the packet of drugs is opened and several parcels of dagga are found. The arresting officer is heard informing Dyanti that he has the right to a lawyer while the person making the video is heard laughing.

“S***! Jirre! Oh my, my, my,” the person is heard saying as the cop asks them to fetch Dyanti’s cap in court 23. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the arrest and says Stevens was charged with corruption after being found in possession of dagga. He further says the Unit held an observation at the court when they spotted Sergeant Dyanti.

“The purpose of the observation was to monitor an operation. During the morning, a member in SAPS uniform was observed placing a bag inside a white VW Caravelle. The member was identified as a sergeant attached to Cape Town Regional Court. “On completion of the operation, the vehicle was approached. Whilst members were at the vehicle, the sergeant approached them. “Members identified themselves and permission was asked to search the vehicle. When the bag was opened, members noticed that the bag contained dagga, tik and mandrax tablets wrapped in plastic. The illegal substances were seized and handed in as exhibits.