A business owner says law enforcement officers are harassing him and have arrested him twice amid accusations of being in possession of stolen government property. The devastated owner of Unathi Ekapa Recycling in Belhar says he bought his goods at police auctions, but has been forced to shut down his business.

Roger Mulder, 51, explains he has all the legal paperwork and disposal letters which shows where he purchased his goods. “I was arrested on 18 May and 7 September and got released five days later for the same thing because apparently I am sitting with the City of Cape Town and Telkom property. “I told them I bought the stuff legally from Saps; they do a disposal then they bring the stuff to me, I do not go fetch it.”

UNSAVOURY: Cables at the Belhar business Showing the Daily Voice the documents with the Saps letterheads, he adds: “We get invited to an auction, then we go and view the things. “We are given letters to complete with our tax clearance, and they have a committee to see who is the highest bidder. “I have a recycling place, I am doing my things legally and not doing any dodgy things.

“I have been buying from auctions for so long, I am very upset because it feels like a knife stuck in my chest. “I have been in this business for 14 years and this is the first year I have had an encounter with law enforcement, they are victimising me and harassing me. “My business is closed because I cannot trade. When I asked a law enforcement officer if they have a search warrant, I was told they don’t need a search warrant.”

He says the officers came to his property on Tuesday again and even searched his customers. “It is an ongoing problem... then they look for this, then they look for that, it is always something different.” Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for the City’s law enforcement says they had no records that officers were at Roger’s plek on Tuesday.

“Law enforcement’s metal theft unit conducted a compliance inspection on 18 May, 2022, at the location,” he says. “The owner of the property was arrested on the day for the possession of stolen property and Contravention of the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.” “The unit will continue to do compliance inspections at the premises or any other, in terms of the Second-hands Good Act 2009 and Extension of Powers to Law Enforcement.”