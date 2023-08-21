All hell broke loose in Ravensmead on Friday as skollies opened fire on law enforcement, injuring two officers. The clash between officers and alleged gang members came after police confiscated their dop, apparently intended for a community event at the council flats nearby.

Angry skollies then stormed the police station, demanding their liquor back which led to protests and violence erupting in Ravensmead as a large contingent of SAPS and Law Enforcement were deployed to the area. Ten suspects, between the ages of 20 and 54, were arrested. The City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said SAPS officers came under attack from gang members and requested urgent backup.

“LEAP members responded and assisted Ravensmead SAPS,” Smith explained. “The shootout continued as LEAP and SAPS drove the gangs back and who have now sought refuge within one of the apartment flats.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed that cases of attempted murder, attack on police, public violence as well as intimidation are being investigated.

“Ravensmead SAPS registered [two] cases of attempted murder, attack on police, public violence as well as intimidation following an altercation [on Friday] between police and disgruntled members of the community over liquor which was earlier confiscated during a crime combating operation conducted by the local police,” Van Wyk explains. “The liquor was found abandoned in an alley in Ravensmead.” The suspects are due to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court once charged. More arrests may follow.