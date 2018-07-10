A cop’s crazy kung fu antics gave Mitchells Plain commuters a moerse skrik at the bus terminus yesterday morning.

The police officer started ranting and fighting with his colleagues in the middle of the terminus just after 8am.

Videos circulating on social media show the officer shouting for the whereabouts of president Cyril Ramaphosa, rambling on about liking motorbikes, making babies and calling for “the truth” about what is really happening in South Africa.

The unhinged officer is seen arguing with about five of his colleagues who arrive to calm him down, calling on them to arrest him.

He then breaks loose and starts doing karate moves, kicking and punching his fellow cops.

Commuters, speculating whether the man is on drugs, can be seen recording videos and laughing while a man is heard saying: “Jet Li!” referring to the Chinese martial arts actor.

During his meltdown, the maskless officer, who was not armed, knocks down a colleague with a swinging arm and attempts multiple spin kicks before lying down near the railings of a bus stop – after being pepper-sprayed – where his colleagues finally cuff him.

Commuter Gary Daniels says: “I was waiting for my bus for work when I saw this guy starting to shout and standing in the middle of the road.

“He started making like he was on a motorbike and going down on the floor while shaking and stuff, I heard him talking about making babies and telling the other cops to arrest him.

“Next thing I know the bra soema started fighting and people were going on because they were bang he just now take out his gun and start shooting.

“People were also laughing at what they saw but you could see this bra was not lekker. I don’t know if he was gedrug or what but it looked like he just went taatie.”

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the officer is a member of the Mitchells Plain SAPS.

“We are aware of the incident where a police member stationed at Mitchells Plain SAPS acted out of character,” he says.

“The member has been referred to a medical facility for assistance, and while this aspect is being attended to, an internal investigation is under way.”

Richard Mamabolo, spokesperson for the Police and Prison Civil Rights Union, said:“A lot of our members are under immense stress and some are suffering from post-traumatic issues that can lead to the type of breakdowns we have seen on the videos.

“We hope that the officer will receive the help he needs.”

