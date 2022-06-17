A service delivery protest came to a halt when taxi men dressed in branded Codeta jackets showed up in Khayelitsha. Cops had been trying to disperse a crowd with rubber bullets when more than 20 taxi men armed with spades arrived and removed debris from Pama Road, which is one of the busiest routes in the area.

Residents had protested by barricading the streets after the heavy rains this week. They complained about their homes being flooded by rain water. Community member Andiswa Maweni says: “We want the City to move us from this place.

“We have been living here for a long time and every time it rains, our homes and streets are covered in water. RIOTS: Police at the protest in Pama Street. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency(ANA) “We have had enough of this and we are demanding to be moved.” Ward 91 councillor Thando Mpengezi says he will hold a meeting with the residents.

“They are from the informal settlement near the day hospital. They have been there for more than 20 years. “I heard that they were protesting and they did that without speaking to me about their grievances. “When I was on my way, I heard that they stopped and then went back home.

“I will speak to them and hear them out. I know that they want houses and they chose a bad day to protest because it was a holiday.” Police spokesman Colonel Andrè Traut says no one was arrested during the protest. “SAPS were deployed in Pama Street Khayelitsha this morning to police a service delivery related protest action,” he explains.