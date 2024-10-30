In a display of mad skills and passion, Team South Africa has once again proved its mettle on the international stage, clinching gold at the Hip Hop Unite World Championships held in Portugal over the weekend. The competition drew talented teams from around the world, but it was the Sublime and Regulate crews from Cape Town that stole the show with their kwaai dance moves.

Coach Corinne De Beer from Diversify Dance Studios described the journey to clinching the top spot for the second time as rewarding and challenging. “I’ve had the privilege of working with two amazing teams for the past several years who have been unbeatable in SA. “Our junior section, consisting of Regulate (ages 12-18), made it through to the semifinals in a tough section.

“Our senior team, Sublime (ages 35+), not only made it to the finals but ultimately won the world championships for the second time. “The dedication and spirit of both teams have been inspiring, and it’s been a joy to guide them through this journey.” She says the hardest part of competing was the pressure of the finals.

“For the senior team, there was a lot of expectation after the last world win. “Hearing “South Africa” called as the top team sent a wave of emotions through me—joy, relief, and immense pride in the hard work and dedication of the athletes. “It was a culmination of all the late nights, early mornings and sacrifices. I felt a deep sense of fulfilment knowing that our efforts had paid off and that we were able to represent our country on such a prestigious platform.”

Kwaai: Regulate won gold in their section. Picture: supplied Break dance coach and veteran Bboy Duane Lawrence says although the contest had a “remarkable” level of talent, their competition was still blown away by the uniqueness and originality of South African rhythm and style. Sublime dancer Simonè Hepburn says the competition taught her resilience and the importance of trusting your teammates. “Every rehearsal, every moment of doubt, was all worth it because we had each other’s backs from beginning to end.