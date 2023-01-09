Cape Town firefighters had their hands full, fighting the sixth blaze in seven days across the Mother City. On Saturday morning, humanitarian group Gift of the Givers were called out to assist mense at the most recent fire that broke out in Town Two, Khayelitsha.

Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers Western Cape project manager, said teams were called at 5am by residents of the informal settlement. “A fierce fire destroyed a number of structures, thus far close to 100 [have been] accounted for,” Sablay said. “At the first sign of light, victims started searching through debris to see if anything could be spared.

“This is the sixth fire in seven days Gift of the Givers teams are assisting.” JP Smith, the City’s mayco member for safety and security, said the fire and rescue services were alerted that structures were alight at 5am. “Several crews responded and strong wind was fanning the fire to the nearby formal houses.

“The incident management team was also activated just after 1am to assist in mitigating the incident.” Six fire engines and two water tankers were on the scene. The brave span, managed to contain and extinguish the blaze at 5.30am.

Smith said after disaster risk management officials completed their assessment, they found that the blaze had destroyed 81 structures and 192 persons were displaced. “Four elderly women suffered from smoke inhalation and were treated by Metro EMS,” he added. “One firefighter sustained second degree burn wounds to his right hand.