A City of Cape Town cop is under investigation after a vuilbek video, which has gone viral, shows him vloeking uit a biker in Ocean View. The shocking clip which emerged on Sunday and was shared on TikTok and Facebook, shows the officer searching a man on a motorbike, seemingly unaware that he is being filmed.

In the 30-second clip, the Law Enforcement officer, with his hand on his firearm, is seen approaching a man standing next to his bike. The biker is heard saying that he is not a gangster and hands over his bag, when the cop is heard saying: “Moet jy nie woel nie, jy staan doodstil. Meneer, f***en staan doodstil, jou p**s. Verstaan jy daai? Ek sê vir jou staan f***en stil. Jy f***en skut jou, jy skut nie vir jou nie, ek gaan vir jou skut!” The 27-year-old dad, who asked not to be named as he fears being victimised by the officer, says he was on his way home and the video was captured on his GoPro camera attached to his helmet.

The biker explains: “I was on my way home and turned into Gemini Way. Before that, cops were chasing some guy on foot and I passed to get out of their way so they could do their work. “I turned off there and got off my bike to call my wife and let her know I am on my way home when I saw the Law Enforcement car pull up next to me. He got out with his hand on his gun and I immediately told him I am not a gangster, just a normal person on his way home.” SIES: Law Enforcement cop is caught out on viral video. The father says as he took his bag off his back to be searched, he got a skrik when the cop started swearing at him.

He adds: “I was so shocked and disgusted by his behaviour because I believe if this was in another area and I was another colour, he would not have approached me like that. “I have no problem with the police doing their work and I complied but these officers treat our people like this when they think nobody is watching and then they want us to trust them. “After he searched me, he just let me go because he didn’t find anything illegal.”

Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, confirms they were made aware of the video on Monday morning. Dyason says: “While the investigation has just started, the behaviour and language depicted in the video is not in line with the City’s code of conduct. “The officer in the video has been identified.