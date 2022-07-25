Angry Kalksteenfontein residents protested outside the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday where the man who allegedly killed his mom and young niece made his first appearance. Moments before murder accused Ashley Faro was due to appear, chaos erupted outside court when angry residents spotted the 39-year-old and demanded that he be released so they could kill him.

Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse the crowd and also arrested a woman who was later released. Faro was arrested in Agste Laan informal settlement on Saturday, hours after the murder of his mother Daffidol, 62, and 10-year-old Aseeqah Erasmus. He allegedly strangled them both at their Paternoster Square home, where he also lived.

Daffidol’s body was found stuffed in the freezer while little Aseeqah was found in a bath full of water, hidden under a pile of clothing with the water still running. Faro also allegedly stabbed the family dog before fleeing to Valhalla Park. Emilen Houston, 40, says mense are frustrated because the justice system has failed her aunt.

"My elderly aunt went to court and took an interdict out on my cousin. All they said was that he must go to anger management and that is for him swearing at her, abusing his mom and he once shoved her head in the toilet. "If someone had followed up with the order he was given, my aunt and cousin would still be alive," she tells the Daily Voice. During his brief appearance, Faro cried in court and told his family: "Dit was nie ek nie. Ek het dit nie gedoen nie."

His family members also started sobbing. Outside court Emilen said: "I didn't know I was going to feel like that when I saw him. I refuse to believe he did nothing to my aunt." The matter was postponed to Thursday for the accused to get a Legal Aid lawyer.