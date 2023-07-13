Fire and Rescue crews tended to an emergency of another kind when they rescued a cat that was stuck up a pole in Delft. The rescue operation at the corner of Bellvue Street in Voorbrug took almost two hours, with residents screaming in shock as the white kitty looked as if it was about to fall off several times.

Sherlock Neighbourhood Watch secretary Zubeida Burton said community members alerted her to the cat that had been stuck up the pole since 5am that morning. “It was around 9am when I was busy with my washing, so the neighbour told me about the cat on the pole,” she said. “It was a mystery, because how did the cat get up there? “I then called the authorities because I was just scared the cat would fall; while it just sat there not moving, it even fell asleep on the pole a few times.

CAPE TOWN 12/7/2023 Saving the cat pic supplied pic supplied “By three in the afternoon, the fire brigade came out. They managed to save the cat who I named Snowie,” she added. Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the City’s Fire and Rescue Service, said the SPCA called them to assist as the cat was high up the pole. SAFE: With firefighters. PICTURES: SUPPLIED “The crew from Belhar arrived on scene, but due to the height and safety concerns, the hydraulic platform from Roeland Street Fire was requested,” Carelse explained.