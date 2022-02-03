Cape Town Chanell Marthinussen recently started her business named The F-Word, which aims to help women speak about menstruation more freely.

Marthinussen, a medical doctor originally from Bonteheuwel, started the business to encourage women to become more comfortable with speaking about their period and reproductive health.

The F-Word’s sells a silicone menstrual cup with a ring stem and ridged base that makes it easier to use. The young doctor said she realised that a menstrual cup could be life-changing when she started using it in 2017.

“As a doctor working on call for 24 hours, using the menstrual cup was just so much easier. I didn’t have to worry about changing my tampon because I can wear it for 12 hours,” she said.

She added: “Whenever I suggest the menstrual cup to patients, they’re always unsure about using it and never have enough information about it.

“I realised that the education surrounding how it works and why it works so well was lacking, and that is what I want to change.”

Marthinussen said she shared the idea with her entrepreneurial husband, Dr Chad Marthinussen.

“I told him I think I need to start this as a business. I need to educate women and have a platform for women’s wellness because I feel that it’s lacking.

“The product is the menstrual cup but it’s about more than that. It’s about education and women taking control of their menstrual health.”

Her husband is one of the co-founders of Innohealth. Chanell said because of his entrepreneurial spirit, sharing this idea with him was what set the plans for the business in motion.

“He sourced some cups and then it started and now we have a business.”

The F-Word silicone menstrual cup is made with a ring stem and ridged base that makes it easier to remove. Picture: Supplied

She said the business is named after how each person has their own “f-word” when they have their period.

“We want to swear but this stands for ‘female, freedom and flow’. When I use a menstrual cup, I feel the freedom to live my life without any concern.”

“My f-word is freedom and I feel that a lot of women don’t have that.”

In 2019, her first year working as a doctor, Marthinussen realised how much she loves working with women and teaching them about their bodies.

“Young girls especially don’t know enough about their anatomy and contraception.”

The 28-year-old currently works at a private practice in Mitchell’s Plain, with a special focus on women’s health and wellness.

“I would love to open a women’s health clinic separately. In areas like this, girls don’t get enough exposure and education.”

The F-word silicone menstrual cup costs R200 and can last for three to five years. Marthinussen said she is working on a program where every time someone purchases a menstrual cup, one is donated to a young girl in need.

“This saves so much money because there’s no need to buy pads or tampons every month.”