Police are investigating a case of murder after a Hanover Park man was allegedly beaten up in Wetton. Riedwaan Omar was dumped and left for dead in Heinz Park.

The 37-year-old was found at the railway lines near the Maqwasa informal settlement behind Heinz Park on Tuesday. Video footage of an injured Riedwaan started to circulate on WhatsApp crime groups, showing him lying on the ground and crying out for help. Gabriel Peters, from Heinz Park, said that the ou was found at the informal settlement where illegal structures are erected on Prasa’s property.

“What I know is that he was beaten and shot in Wetton for stealing cables and they dumped him here at the back by Maqwasa. “He still told some of the people here know his name and his mother’s name,” Peters said. Riedwaan died at the Mitchells Plain District Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. His brother Siraaj told the Daily Voice: “They were at the Wetton train station, they picked up a copper cable and were busy with it. Prasa securities came and the two ran away and they caught Riedwaan.

“According to the two, who were with him they had iron poles in their hands and they started hitting him. We got a call later from a lady to say where my brother was.” His mom Shahiema Solomons said Riedwaan still spoke to her over the phone: “He said, ‘mammie kom gou. It is very sore’. His legs, hands and fingers were broken. They also wrapped him in plastic bags.” GORY: Riedwaan Omar was found in Heinz Park. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that Lentegeur police are now investigating a murder.

“According to reports the 37-year-old deceased was brought to Mitchells Plain District Hospital, Lentegeur, on Tuesday at about 4.32pm by ambulance after members of the community in Heinz Park found him lying on an open field in Heinz Park. “The victim had been assaulted by unknown suspects and passed away at the hospital. Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. Suspects unknown and are yet to be arrested,” Van Wyk added. Zino Mihi, acting provincial spokesperson for Metrorail, said: “There is no record of the incident reported but Prasa will do their investigation on what was brought to us.” Meanwhile, Peters said cable theft is on the rise in Heinz Park.“Cable theft happens most of the time when it is load shedding, especially when people are going to work in the morning,” he wysed.