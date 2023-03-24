Thick bushes along Jan Smuts Road in Bokmakierie are contributing to criminal activity in the area, a crime-fighter says. At least seven vehicles were pelted with bricks along the road on Wednesday night.

A victim tells the Daily Voice that about six other cars showed up at the Athlone SAPS while he was opening a case, and they all came for the same reason. A video of the damaged vehicles, recorded at the cop shop, has been circulating on social media. The 28-year-old man says all he could think of was getting his family to safety.

The traumatised driver, who spoke on condition of anonymity, says alles happened very quickly. “Myself and my family were on our way to my ouma who lives in Crawford, around 9.10pm on Wednesday. “The road was completely dark. Just as we were passing Spes Bona [High], I heard a loud bang and assumed it was someone getting a flat tyre, but a few seconds later while still driving I just saw a brick on my lap, it all happened so quickly.”

The man says he didn’t take any risks to stop and drove straight to the Athlone police station. SCARY: Motorists were pelted with stones on Jan Smuts Drive. “When I pulled up, there were already two cars parked on the side at the station. “Those people’s windows were also thrown in and while standing and waiting, another four cars pulled up also with broken windows.

“Every one of our vehicles had been thrown with bricks. At the time there was not a police van to go out to the scenes, but we all ended up making cases.” He adds: “I am just thankful that no one in my family got hurt and that we are all safe. Something needs to be done about that road that’s always dark.” Crime-fighter Ridhaa Ameeroedien points out that the thick flowering bushes along the stretch between Bokmakierie and Hazendal are used by criminals as hiding spots.

“Community members also want the bushes to be removed. “The trees are there to beautify the area but criminals are using it to play hide and seek.” CASES: Cars at Athlone SAPS. Police spokesperson captain FC van Wyk confirms a case of malicious damage to property has been registered for further investigation.

“The male driver was driving down Smuts Drive at around when unknown suspects threw stones at the passing vehicle. “The complainant reported that the windscreen of the vehicle was damaged . “The unknown suspects who fled the scene in both instances are yet to be arrested.”