Crime activists across the Cape Flats are calling for a State of Emergency to be declared and the army to be deployed in gang-infested areas. Last month, more than 140 shootings were reported. More than 30 shootings have been reported since the beginning this month in Heinz Park, Manenberg, Hanover Park, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga, Langa, Gugulethu, Lavender Hill, Hout Bay and Mfuleni.

A new video has been making the rounds on social media showing men armed with what appears to be AK47 rifles, shooting and chasing people in what is believed to be Eerste River. Cape Flats Safety Forum chairperson Abie Isaacs says: “This is urban terror! There are more people dying by gun in our streets than in any [global] wars. “We hear and get invited to safety imbizos, but what do these operations do for our people?

“We want these politicians to put their power to work and show people what they can do instead of campaigning for votes. “Otherwise, the only solution is for a State of Emergency to be declared with immediate effect and the army to be deployed, they bring with them intelligence that can infiltrate, we really need saving.” Crime-fighter Roegshanda Pascoe agrees, adding that it will take a lot of heart to overcome what is happening on the Flats.