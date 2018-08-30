A teen soccer player from Hanover Park was hospitalised after being shot while walking home from mosque on Friday amid a raging gang war.

Fahseeg Valentine, 17, a Grade 11 learner from Mount View High School, says he was walking with a group of friends when shots rang out in Athsur Walk.

“We just came out of the masjied and we walked home through the gangetjie.

“We were five boys and one girl and as we got to the corner, we heard a lot of skote go off and all started to run.

“We didn’t even see who was shooting or where the skote were coming from.

“I ran into a yard and that is when I felt my right leg get warm and saw the blood.”

Fahseeg collapsed and was rushed to Hanover Park Day Hospital where he says he discovered a skollie had also been hit.

“I waited long because he was fighting for his life and then he died.

“The doctor says the bullet went through my right leg and hit my left leg skrams.

“I was in so much pain and hartseer because I can’t play soccer now. I am a striker for Turfhall Football Club and I don’t know why they shoot us when we were only going to mosque to pray.”

Police spokesperson, Colonel André Traut, confirms: “On Friday at around 2.40pm a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Athsur Walk Hanover.

“During the same incident a teen was shot and wounded.

“The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested.”

Mom Sadeeka, 46, who is also the chairperson of the Blomvlei Neighbourhood Watch, says skollies must stop shooting innocent people.

“Hulle moet hulle enemies ken. Die kind is nie ’n gangster nie, he was coming from the mosque,” she says.

