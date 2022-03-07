Lavender Hill choreographer Densley Carollisen has scooped the title of South African Choreographer of the Year.

As part of his prize, Densley, aka Lyrical Deezy, will be performing in Reunion Islands (near Mauritius) in May.

The awards ceremony took place on Saturday night and was live-streamed on the social media pages of Global Dance Supreme.

The Co-Founder of GDS, Fairchild Phiri, explains: “Founded in 2018 and based in Johannesburg, Global Dance Supreme (GDS) is an organisation focused on giving hip hop dancers a platform to showcase and grow their talents into a sustainable income.

“The idea is to put African dancers on the map and give them a chance to perform on world stages, where they have the opportunity to grow into choreography and the performing industry globally.

“More than that, we see dance as a way to inspire creativity, leadership, accountability and focus on all youth.”

TALENT: Densley scooped top dance awards

He adds that this is the first award show of its kind in South Africa: “There are no dance awards especially involving Street Dance, hence this initiative came about to honour and celebrate the hard work and dedication done by these amazing dancers.”

Densley is a full-time international choreographer and dance instructor, lifestyle model and the creative director at his own dance school called Elite Movement Dance Studio.

ACCOLADE: Lyrical Deezy

The dad of one says he was shocked when he was crowned.

“Even just to be nominated among the biggest names of dance choreographers in South Africa is already huge for me,” he tells the Daily Voice.

“To have achieved all this at 28 years old is big and this is all for my son so he can see it’s possible to follow your dreams.

“I’m thankful for this award. It’s the biggest award of the night and the only award with such a big prize.

“It’s incredible to be considered the best in SA. I’m just a kid from Lavender Hill who had a dream.”

The dad says he is excited for his upcoming world tour.

“I leave for Greece this week and then it’s Italy and Germany.

“In May it’s Reunion Island, and then in July it’s Austria, and Poland and France at the end of the year. I give all the credit to God.”

