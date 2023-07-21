The Bonteheuwel Metropolitan Sports Grounds was once again the target of vandalism, this time by laaities. The latest incident to take place at the White House sports hall, where the group of young boys smashed the windows, was recorded.

The video posted on TikTok and shared in WhatsApp groups shows the boys laughing and enjoying themselves while they pelt the vensters. The person recording comments: “They do this every day, guys, they don’t want to listen. What must we do with these children, guys, they just don’t want to stop throwing the windows in of the Met.” Chairperson of the Metropolitan Life Members, Lindsey Davids, says that it is believed the incident took place earlier this week.

“If parents know it’s their kids they should take action against them because the facility is there for future generations,” he says. FILMED: Boys wreck Metropolitan Sports Hall He tells the Daily Voice the boys were allowed to vandalise the place as the day shift security staff were “never-minded”. “The securities during the day say they never saw anything. I can’t even tell you how I feel about security,” says a fed-up Davids.