You can help this multi-talented athlete from Bonteheuwel reach her dream of participating in the DHL South African Swimming Competition in Gqeberha this month.

Ammaarah Davids, 13, has qualified in the juniors category but her unemployed mom, Faiza Davids, says it is difficult for them to put together the money as the family of seven survives on Sassa grants while her husband does part-time jobs.

“She is the baby of the family with so much potential and is hardworking.

“Her sporting career is all she talks about and she puts all her effort into achieving positive results, hence she gets invited to these championships.

“I ask anyone who can donate towards her to go to Gqeberha to please help us,” says Faiza.

She says they need R1500 for travelling, R3000 for accommodation and R300 for Ammaarah’s costume.

SUPPORT: Call mom Faiza to help

The Grade 8 learner at Tygerberg High is excited about the opportunity and says: “I set goals for myself both academically and in sport and work hard to achieve them.

“That is why this is so huge and exciting for me. But since I know my family doesn’t have the money yet, I am not putting my hopes up just in case I have to miss this trip.”

She does the butterfly, three-stroke, back-stroke, freestyle and sea runs.

The aspiring lifeguard practises twice a week at the X-stream Aquatics Club in Blue Downs and has won local competitions including the Western Cape Nipper Competition in Fish Hoek on 30 January, where she came first in the beach run and second in beach sprint.

To help, call Faiza at 071 016 7375.

[email protected]