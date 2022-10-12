Cops are investigating an incident where a community attacked officers who were making an arrest. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says at around 5:10pm on Monday, cops spotted a wanted suspect for an attempted murder case, in Vlamboom Road in Bonteheuwel.

He adds that the 22-year-old man fled but cops caught and arrested him. “The police members came under attack by the community who tried to distract the members from performing their duties,” Swartbooi says. “Bishop Lavis police registered cases of attack on police, intimidation and malicious damage to property.”

He says three mense, aged between 22 and 39, appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. A two-minute video of the attack has been doing its rounds on social media. It starts with a police officer in a tug of war with a vrou who seems to prevent the arrest of the attempted murder suspect, while others scream at the cop.

Moments later, a female cop comes for the woman and they shout at each other while two officers drag the resisting suspect to the van. Meanwhile, residents continue to shout and vloek at the police. An officer is seen drawing his weapon and points it upwards but doesn’t fire.

The Bishop Lavis CPF condemned the incident in a statement posted on Facebook. “We stand 100% behind our men and women in blue. Thank you Bishop Lavis Saps for always performing your duties to the best of your ability. We salute.” Bonteheuwel councillor Angus McKenzie says he was shocked and saddened by allie drama.