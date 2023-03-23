Police are urging anyone with information about a kidnapping at a local business in Blue Downs to come forward. Businessman Muneeb Ismail, 27, was abducted from Silversands Motor Spares on Thursday around noon.

Videos of the abduction have since started surfacing on Facebook and WhatsApp groups. In the first video, which is 17 seconds, two masked men can be seen entering the store. A thug with a blue buff over his face, dressed in a black tracksuit top, blue jeans and red and white takkies and a white hat is seen walking towards the back of the shop.

Ismail is seen being led out of the shop by both kidnappers. The second snatcher is dressed in a blue jacket and jeans. In another one minute long video, the outside of Silversands Roadhouse can be seen.

A white bakkie with the legend Dixon on the door, and a white Mercedes Benz is parked in front of the shop. Five ouens, one of which is Ismail, are then seen exiting the shop next to the Roadhouse, believed to be the motor spares shop. The kidnapped man can be seen being pushed into the car while the skurke also get in and the Merc drives off.

It is believed the driver of the bakkie worked with the snatchers. Daily Voice tried speaking to Ismail’s family but they declined to comment. Ismail was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirms the kidnapping. “Seasoned detectives attached to the Western Cape Provincial Detectives have been assigned to probe the kidnapping of a 26-year-old businessman at a business premises in Nooiensfontein Road in Silversands earlier [on] Thursday, 23 March 2023. Businessman Muneeb Ismail, 27, was abducted from Silversands Motor Spares. Picture supplied “Preliminary investigation suggests that 3 armed men entered the premises, looking for the owner who was not at the shop at the time.