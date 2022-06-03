A Mitchells Plain man says he was robbed while on a Grindr date. Gavin February, 23, now wants to warn others to be vigilant after his blind date stole his Huawei Y7 cellphone and left him high and dry at a bar.

Sadly he can’t go on Grindr anymore because he’d forgotten his log in details: “I can’t connect with anyone without my phone, so I’m totally cut off.” Grindr is a dating app for gay, bi, trans and queer people. Gavin, from Beacon Valley, says he went to meet a man only known as Jonathan on Friday, 20 May, at a pub in Voortrekker Road in Goodwood after Jonathan requested a “non-sexual chill session”.

MET AT BAR: Jonathan ‘stole’ phone Gavin says he was bored and decided to go: “I got a message from this guy and we started to chat on Grindr. I noticed on his profile that he's looking for a serious relationship. “He asked for my number and I gave it to him. We then chatted on WhatsApp. “He invited me for evening drinks, I replied that I am not working and can't really afford to come to him and he said he would pay for the Uber.”

He left home at 6pm and went to Goodwood Mall where Jonathan paid for the taxi. APP: Gavin met date on Grindr Gavin says he sent a photo of Jonathan as well as his location to a friend, “just for safety”. “We walked to a càfe bar on the main road. While we sat inside, he said he had to go outside to meet a customer, as he sells clothes.

“He asked to use my phone to take a picture of the customer’s ID so that I can later send it to him because his phone died, he nogal showed me the battery was flat.” But after 15 minutes, he started to smell a rat. “I went to the bar and told them what happened and they said there’s nothing new about this guy doing this.

“They gave me a phone to call my people because I had no money to get home. “I was so shocked by this and I want to warn others to be vigilant when going on Grindr meet-ups.” Gavin says without his phone he can’t access his WhatsApp account to find Jonathan’s number. Jonathan could also not be found on Grindr anymore.