A controversial pro-black organisation claims their plans of slaughtering a sheep to celebrate the death of Queen Elizabeth II were thwarted by the SPCA. But the Daily Voice can reveal that the animal welfare organisation knows nothing about what the Black People’s National Crisis Committee (BPNCC) said.

The movement believes the death of the Queen is like black people being freed from slavery. ROYAL BLOOD: The ‘celebration’ was due to take place in Khayelitsha On Monday , while the world focused on the funeral of the matriarch of the United Kingdom, a handful of people were planning a party “to send the monarch to hell” at 3pm outside Kwa Ace Eparkini off Spine Road in Khayelitsha. The media were only told around 5pm that the jol turned into a flop.

One of the leaders, Mbulelo Dwane, says: “We had a crisis, we bought the sheep in Paarl after we received donations; while driving with it we were stopped by the SPCA and law enforcement officers. They asked us for proof of purchase and we told them it was in the other car which was behind us. “They didn’t want to listen, they apprehended the sheep. “We tried to plead with them and even sent some of our members to the SPCA, and they refused to release it even though they showed the receipt. But because the organisation closes at 5pm, we couldn’t get the animal.”

Dwane adds that they are not shocked as this has happened numerous times before. “This happened in Camps Bay and outside Parliament, but this will not stop us from slaughtering, we are going to do that,” he says. “They have just put us off track, unfortunately. It is the DA-led government, the SPCA which is under Cyril’s administration, so nothing is shocking here.”

The BPNCC has vowed that they will sacrifice a sheep in honour of the Queen’s death. CONTROVERSY: Sheep trouble “Our initial plan was to slaughter outside the British Consulate in Riebeeck Street, but we remember that the SPCA once took our sheep we planned to slaughter in front of Parliament. “We thought of having the function in Khayelitsha amongst blacks.

“We are still going to do what we planned, it doesn’t matter when and it will still be significant. “We will slaughter in the name of the Queen.” But, the SPCA’s chief inspector Jaco Pieterse adds that their members didn’t stop the BPNCC members.