A heroic mom from Hanover Park who risked life and limb to save a three-year-old laaitie in a gang shooting says her life has become a living hell as she sukkels to get by after her leg had to be amputated. Months after the devastating shooting in Silica Walk which left four mense injured, Rushana Theunissen, 42, has finally been allowed to visit her family, although just for a month.

During the shooting on October 16, residents say the popular vrou threw herself over little Jawyn Peters to ensure he was safe. Both were injured – Jawyn was struck in the arm while Rushana suffered several skote. SAVED: Jawyn Peters, three. She was rushed to hospital in a critical condition as residents prayed for her survival.

“I don’t even know how many bullets hit me but I know they had to operate on my tummy three times. The bullets affected my bladder and kidney and now I have to wear adult nappies because I can’t hold my pee in,” the brave Rushana tells the Daily Voice. She says she remembers waking up in Groote Schuur Hospital one day to find her right leg gone. Incident happened in Silica Walk. File photo “I was in high care at the time and the doctors contacted my husband and sister to get permission for the amputation.

“They explained the bullets ripped through my arteries and it was either my leg or my life,” Rushana explains. “I remember waking up with a pipe down my throat and looked down and saw my leg was gone. My sister explained everything to me and I am just grateful to be alive.” She says doctors told her that she will be hospitalised until the amputation site is completely healed, but they gave her a month pass for January so she can visit her family.

Her return has not been easy as she says her whole life has changed. “I am devastated for my family. I can’t even do anything for them,” she reveals with tears in her eyes. ‘To get into the Wendy house we had to break open the wall of the toilet to get the wheelchair inside.

“I cannot clean or even cook a meal for my children and I really need help to make it workable now that I don’t have a leg, while the shooters are still on the streets running around and killing people.” Reflecting on the shooting, Rushana says she would not change a thing. “Because of the person I am, I would do it again. I could have run into my own house and I would never have been shot, but I love children and would do anything to protect a child.”