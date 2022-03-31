Bafana Bafana may have missed out on a trip to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup but not this lucky lady from Mitchells Plain.

The coach and manager of the Cape Town Futsal Club was hand-picked as the only South African to be invited to the FIFA World Cup Draw taking place in Qatar on Friday.

Carmen Adendorff, 34, from Portlands, says she was blown away when she was selected on 11 March for the six-day visit to the Middle Eastern country – one of only 10 other soccer fans from around the world.

She earned her place by drawing up a comprehensive social media campaign for the World Cup, and already started going live with it on Tuesday, the day she left for Qatar.

IN HER ELEMENT: Carmen, 34, on court with her team

“FIFA selected 50 sports fans and sports content creators to apply for the FIFA World Cup draw which is taking place this Friday,” she tells the Daily Voice.

“The question they asked us was: “What would you do to make everyone around the world feel part of the World Cup”.

“But I went over and above that, I came up with a social media plan (campaign).

“As coloureds, os waggie nog vir die opportunities nie, we soema go for it before they even ask,” she laughs.

Her campaign involves creating content and videos and interacting with fans.

Carmen adds: “This is an all-expenses paid trip, the quality of service here in Qatar is very high, I’m in a hotel on the 17th floor and I can see half of the city.

“We are treated like royalty here.”

SPOILS: Winners received FIFA kit

Carmen will be taking part in various activities and visiting sporting facilities and stadiums during her stay in the city of Al Khor, all of which will be shared with fans via Fifa’s official social media pages like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.

It’s her vision to get more women at home involved in the coaching side of football and futsal (minifootball).

“We don’t have much opportunity for females in coaching and therefore I decided to do a women’s coaching series and bring in other educated coaches to train potential female coaches for free.”

Carmen returns home on Sunday.

[email protected]