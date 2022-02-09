The notorious “Bin Killer” has abandoned his bail application at the Athlone Magistrates’ Court after hundreds of mense signed a petition opposing his release.

In addition, Gavin “Nanganang” Manuel will also once again face rape charges following the vicious attack on an 18-year-old relative of his slain girlfriend Elene Lino, 19.

Manuel, 49, was busted after Elene’s lifeless body was discovered in a wheelie bin on 9 January, just hours after the couple were heard arguing.

He was caught red-handed by her sister trying to dump the bin and fled, leaving the bin in the street.

The young woman had been stabbed multiple times and stuffed in rubbish.

STUFFED IN BIN: Victim Elene Lino

Cops launched a manhunt as angry residents rioted in the streets demanding he be handed over to the community.

After a six-day search, he was busted in Mitchells Plain where it was revealed that he managed to evade police with the help of his family.

After several appearances at Athlone court, Manuel finally returned on Monday for his bail application as Elene’s angry family protested outside.

SHOW OF FORCE: Residents at court

In discussions with his Legal Aid lawyer, it was revealed that just over 1500 residents from Manenberg and Hanover Park had signed a petition opposing his release and he immediately abandoned his application.

The case was postponed to 5 May for further investigations.

Outside court the 18-year-old rape victim, who may not be identified, told the Daily Voice that cops have since reopened the case against Manuel.

Last month it was revealed that the teen, who is related to Elene, was raped and attacked by Manuel in their family home and after that threatened to hang her in the bathroom if she piemped him.

SCENE: Elene, 18, found with multiple stab wounds in bin

The scared meisie went to the police station anyway and Manuel was subsequently arrested but later released after the victim dropped the charges, allegedly under the influence of Elene.

The brave girl told the Daily Voice: “The detectives came to me on Saturday and told me they are reopening the case and it will be heard at Wynberg Court.

“I am happy because I know what he did to me. I am still scared of taking the stand against him, but I am going to do it.”

Elene’s uncle, Deon Lambert, 48, thanked residents for their support, saying: “I am happy for the community of Manenberg and my community [Hanover Park] that they drew up the petition.

“We are glad he did not get out and we are glad about the extra charge because he knows he raped someone.

“I am happy the state is standing with us and we want Gavin to get two life terms.

“He has a vark gedagte. Varke don’t belong outside.”

