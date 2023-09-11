Mense in Strandfontein Village claim they are being held hostage by giant bees the size of birds. Residents in Recife Road, which borders a field, told the Daily Voice that the problem has been coming on for more than a week and gets worse when the weather is warm.

Rodiyah Abrahams, 50, says they bang for the buzzing bees. “My son gets hysterical because he was stung by a bee. Then there is a general fear for our children who might be allergic, and our pets,” she says. “This week it’s been bad because there were bees everywhere, you could hear and see them, they are wild; zooming and swarming in the road and on our property,” Rodiya says.” She said they had a similar problem last year, only the bees were not nearly as big.

“A year ago we had the same problem, but closer to home with the bees making their hive between my wall and the neighbours’ vibe,” Rodiyah explained. “A beekeeper was called in to smoke out the bees.” At the time, residents were told not to antagonise the bees or shoo them away, because they would get agitated.

“But these bees look like they are already agitated. That is why we close all our windows and doors. We don’t want to go out, it’s like we are being held hostage by the bees,” Rodiyah said. WORRIED: Rodiyah Abrahams It would take a warm day to monitor the situation again before calling out the City of Cape Town or a bee catcher, the worried mom added. The City stated that residents can send in their complaints to 0860 103 089, if the problem is in nature reserves, public open spaces or council property, or alternatively contact CapeNature on 087 087 9262 if on private property.