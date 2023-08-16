Bonteheuwel residents have vowed to fight for justice for slain mom Anelle Jantjies as her berk made his first appearance at Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Residents, led by ward councillor Angus McKenzie, attended the first appearance of the murder accused Waleed Khan after the shocking discovery on Sunday.

At the time McKenzie explained someone had alerted police to the murder at Khan’s home in Firethorn Street. On arrival, police found the 36-year-old mom lying in a bed with a gunshot wound to the mouth. Cops immediately arrested Khan, 49, and a crowd gathered as officers put him in handcuffs and took him to the police station.

He also allegedly handed over his firearm. At this stage, what led to the murder remains unclear. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said that Khan made a brief appearance but the case was rolled over to today for the appointment of a Legal Aid lawyer. as well as for him to be assessed by a district surgeon. SUPPORT: Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie and residents outside the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court Anelle’s family has declined to comment on the matter.

McKenzie said a group of residents joined him at court to protest against bail for the accused. “A number of people joined me in protest at the Bishop Lavis Court for the first appearance of Waleed Khan,” he explained. “The community shares my absolute disgust and frustration of this heinous crime and demand that the courts show him no mercy in bail, trial or sentencing.

“We will continue to protest on the issue and will be victorious in finding justice.” Earlier, McKenzie explained that residents are calling on police to conduct a thorough investigation into the suspect’s past amid reports that his ex-wife had been abused by him. “At this stage the couple’s history is not clear as to whether the deceased had previously been abused, but neighbours have claimed that the suspect’s ex-wife was a victim of abuse.