The family of a sick toddler from Grassy Park is calling on good Samaritans to help them cover his medical bills. One-year-old Abu-Bakr Cassiem has been dubbed a “miracle baby” as he is living with only one lung after beating adenovirus, rhinovirus and Covid-19.

Aged just 10 months old, the brave babatjie was admitted to hospital after he contracted pneumonia and his temperature spiked at 42°C. SO BRAVE: Little Abu-Bakr An X-ray revealed that his right lung had collapsed. While dealing with this, the infant was later diagnosed with three deadly viral infections and spent four months in the ICU as doctors fought for his life.

He struggled to breathe and was placed on a ventilator, but later needed a tracheostomy which was done on November 5. A tracheostomy is a surgically created hole in the windpipe that provides an alternative airway for breathing. The tot is now fully dependent on his ventilator.

His parents are on a mission to raise money to help their son live “a somewhat normal life”. “When he was so sick, his father [Usaamah] never left his side,” mom Azraah Hendricks said. “Mentally, spiritually and physically, we needed to be strong for him and we were thankful that he pulled through.”

Azraah says doctors have devised a four-year plan for Abu-Bakr but he needs weekly neuro-physio, speech therapy, occupational therapy and further tests. The toddler also has to stay in the hospital for three days every month for medical check-ups. The family had to make several lifestyle changes, such as taking their two other children out of school for a year in order to pay for Abu-Bakr’s medical care.

Azraah says to this end, they’ve launched a BackaBuddy campaign for their sickly child. “I do try my best to raise as much funds as I can because it takes a toll on our family [financially], every little bit will help for Abu-Bakr,” she explained. PLEA: Mom Azraah Hendricks Azraah says her son is very much a playful kid.