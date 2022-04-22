Social media completely lost it on Wednesday when BBC World News showed a graphic of the Democratic Republic of Congo on a world map while reporting on the devastating floods which recently hit South Africa's Kwa-Zulu Natal region.

It seems the BBC really put its foot in it, with the news anchor speaking about the floods for a good 30 seconds while a graphic of the Central African country of DRC was shown on screen, much to the amusement (or chagrin) of many Africans probably watching the live broadcast.

The map honed in on the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a whole 2,950 kilometres away from South Africa.

Social media users did not hold back nor waste any time in commenting, with one even mentioning the irony of the coloniser not knowing where South Africa is located.

The BBC seems to be struggling with where South Africa is located… the clue is in the name, but then what do you expect! pic.twitter.com/cHrMpqqv79 — Sir Makhubo IV™ (@MrMakhubo_) April 21, 2022

“Did they not draw the lines and name each section?" said one Twitter user.

Another user mentioned that the country's location is in the name 'South' Africa.

IOL