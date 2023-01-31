Residents of Pooke se Bos informal settlement in Athlone have gone on a rampage in an effort to reclaim their community from gangsters, merts and smokkies. Monday, gatvol community members demolished several pella posse and vowed to root out criminals in their area.

Last week, residents won praise after going into a drug den to reclaim goods stolen from a construction yard. Residents, who have been on the housing waiting list for years, said the skelms ground construction of their homes to a halt after stealing the tools and equipment. The residents are gatvol of crime and said they gave the skollies such a skrik that the “vuilgatte” in turn called the cops on them.

One resident said they made a plan to shut down eight drug dens and stuck to it. “We didn’t inform any authorities, no SAPS, no Law Enforcement and no Metro,” the resident added. “We went to their houses ourselves. We did it because we’re tired of piemping them to the cops and nothing gets done. “Those places are the root of all our problems. We want every single gangster who is staying here out of Pooke for good.”

In a video, residents are seen breaking down the hokkies of alleged merchants. They can be heard cheering loudly as the sinkplate falls to the ground. At the end of the video, it shows the area cleared.

Anti-crime activist Hanif Loonat said he supports the community, adding that it was only a small group of skurke holding the rest of the community hostage. South Africa - Cape Town - 18 January 2022 - Crime activist Hanif Loonat wants to hang his gloves for a short period after working for decades in fighting corruption and empowering community-based structures. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA) “We were hoping for this. We believe that communities have the power to take back their areas, to step up against gangs and not sit back anymore,” Loonat says. “Look at how it turned out, the gangsters are now calling the cops.”

Malusi Booi, Mayco member for Human Settlements, said despite construction tools being stolen, the Pooke Road housing project is progressing and is expected to be completed in June. “The project is still progressing. The works have been disrupted but not stopped,” Booi explained. [email protected]