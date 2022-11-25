The foster mother from Vrygrond who killed a baby in her care has been sentenced to life in jail. Gasps were heard in the Western Cape High Court yesterday as convicted child killer Priscilla Morris revealed how she killed nine-month-old boy Caswell Frans.

Morris was busted by Muizenberg cops in December 2021 after her sister piemped her to police, saying she had beaten the baby to death before burying his body in a veldjie. Cops followed up and made the horrific discovery hours later, when they found the child’s bludgeoned body inside a plastic sakkie inside the grave. DEAD: Caswell Frans. Picture supplied Morris appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court soon afterwards but abandoned her bail applications amid an uproar from residents.

She was sentenced after she entered into a plea with the State. In her statement, she revealed that she suffered from depression, had applied for a social grant, and lied to nurses and social workers when Caswell was admitted to Retreat Day Hospital for a broken arm. She also revealed shocking details about the fatal day, saying some family members were present during the vicious assault and went with her to bury his body.

MANG TOE: Priscilla Morris, in the dock. Picture: Mahira Duval She said that when the baby turned six months old, his crying persisted and she got frustrated. Morris also said that when he threw up his milk, she hit him because he was “naughty”. Judge Constance Nziweni sentenced her to life in prison for the murder, five years for each count of child abuse and 10 years for defeating the ends of justice.

As the sentences will run concurrently, Morris will serve an effective 30 years in prison. CLOSURE: Caswell’s family The judge said the assault happened in front of others and she implored residents to report child abuse: “It is never okay to hit a baby and if you see it, you should say something.” Speaking outside court, oupa Caswell, whom the baby was named after, said he was happy with the sentence.